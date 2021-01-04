Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Byline Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:BY opened at $15.45 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $596.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $119,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,569.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 35.7% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 23.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.