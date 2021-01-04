J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.68 Million

Equities research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will post $434.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $433.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $436.88 million. J2 Global posted sales of $405.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J2 Global.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCOM. BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. Insiders have sold a total of 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766 over the last 90 days. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,383,000 after purchasing an additional 364,456 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in J2 Global by 2,511.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,045,000 after buying an additional 1,403,880 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in J2 Global by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,392,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after buying an additional 160,604 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after purchasing an additional 333,241 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 682,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,246,000 after purchasing an additional 199,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $97.69 on Monday. J2 Global has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $104.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.