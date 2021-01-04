Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LII has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennox International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.71.

LII opened at $273.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $319.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.94.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.76, for a total value of $1,698,308.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,066 shares in the company, valued at $27,070,994.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $210,672.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Lennox International by 142.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

