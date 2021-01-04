$59.71 Million in Sales Expected for Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) will announce sales of $59.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.30 million. Amplify Energy posted sales of $77.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full year sales of $205.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.30 million to $212.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $221.46 million, with estimates ranging from $210.40 million to $232.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amplify Energy.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.08). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 157,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $149,333.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,469,685 shares of company stock worth $10,251,898 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 47,552 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 438.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 208,998 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 301,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPY opened at $1.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. Amplify Energy has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

