BidaskClub Lowers NVR (NYSE:NVR) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,860.60.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,079.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4,124.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,939.82. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,530.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $56.11 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Alexandra A. Jung bought 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4,211.37 per share, for a total transaction of $126,341.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,421.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total transaction of $3,553,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,932,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in NVR by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NVR by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

