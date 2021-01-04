KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

NYSE KB opened at $39.60 on Friday. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 44.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $612,000. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

