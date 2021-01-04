KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.
NYSE KB opened at $39.60 on Friday. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 44.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $612,000. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KB Financial Group Company Profile
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
