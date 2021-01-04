Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NYSE HT opened at $7.89 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $306.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $25,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,471.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $713,779.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,046.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 208,832 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 436,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 341,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

