Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amgen from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.92.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $229.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.38. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

