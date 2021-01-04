Contrasting Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) & Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) and Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Parker Drilling and Helmerich & Payne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parker Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Helmerich & Payne 5 8 8 0 2.14

Helmerich & Payne has a consensus price target of $21.95, indicating a potential downside of 5.21%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than Parker Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Parker Drilling and Helmerich & Payne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parker Drilling N/A N/A N/A Helmerich & Payne -27.88% -2.80% -1.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Parker Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Parker Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Parker Drilling and Helmerich & Payne’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parker Drilling $629.79 million 0.00 -$83.74 million N/A N/A Helmerich & Payne $1.77 billion 1.40 -$494.50 million ($0.86) -26.93

Parker Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Helmerich & Payne.

Volatility & Risk

Parker Drilling has a beta of -0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne beats Parker Drilling on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parker Drilling

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. This business line also provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas. The Rental Tools Services business line offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, drill collars, and others; pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers; well construction services, such as tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and integrated service providers in the United States, Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States countries, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and other countries. Parker Drilling Company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

