Markel (NYSE:MKL) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,077.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,119.25.

Markel stock opened at $1,033.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,006.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $998.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $3.60. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,477,000 after acquiring an additional 44,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Markel by 46.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Markel by 76.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Markel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

