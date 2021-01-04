$4.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report $4.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.95 billion and the highest is $4.96 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $19.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.17 billion to $20.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.11 billion to $22.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.96.

AMAT stock opened at $86.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 101,341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,074,000 after buying an additional 1,237,366 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

