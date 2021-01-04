The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WU. ValuEngine upgraded The Western Union from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.56.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in The Western Union by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in The Western Union by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in The Western Union by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

