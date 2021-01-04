TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TDG. Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $668.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded TransDigm Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $563.63.
TDG stock opened at $618.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.67. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.
In other TransDigm Group news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total value of $7,268,618.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,650.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total value of $8,928,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,148 shares of company stock worth $61,953,434 in the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
