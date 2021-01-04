TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TDG. Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $668.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded TransDigm Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $563.63.

TDG stock opened at $618.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.67. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total value of $7,268,618.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,650.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total value of $8,928,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,148 shares of company stock worth $61,953,434 in the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

