Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.38.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average is $43.97. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 168.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,057,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,998,000 after acquiring an additional 794,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 514,528 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 936.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 475,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after acquiring an additional 429,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 146.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 719,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 426,936 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.