Relx (NYSE:RELX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RELX has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Relx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Relx stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 7.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

