US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on USFD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.91.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -237.91 and a beta of 1.47. US Foods has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,236.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $432,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 26.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter worth $1,337,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter worth $7,656,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,615,000 after buying an additional 43,134 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

