Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.29.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $30.94 on Thursday. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $322.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.25 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,871,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,564,000 after buying an additional 244,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.