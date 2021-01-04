BidaskClub Lowers iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IRBT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.88.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $80.29 on Friday. iRobot has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $98.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.43.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. iRobot’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $199,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,936. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 3,500.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after buying an additional 882,274 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at about $40,204,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,563,000 after buying an additional 357,185 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iRobot by 690.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after buying an additional 224,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 206.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 233,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after buying an additional 157,415 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

