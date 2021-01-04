ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ICICI Bank from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of IBN stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 14,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 81,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

