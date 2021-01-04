Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a market cap of $117.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $8.41.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $153,858.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 28,096 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

