EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENLC. BidaskClub lowered EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.36.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,920,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,603 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 599,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 55,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

