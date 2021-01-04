Profound Medical Corp. (NYSE:PROF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Profound Medical Corp. (NYSE:PROF) to post $2.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 million to $2.85 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $2.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year sales of $9.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 million to $15.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.83 million, with estimates ranging from $17.27 million to $39.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million.

PROF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of PROF opened at $20.56 on Monday. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the third quarter worth $36,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

