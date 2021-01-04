Analyzing ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV) & Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV) and Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.3% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ATC Venture Group and Commercial Vehicle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A Commercial Vehicle Group -5.85% -7.44% -1.80%

Volatility and Risk

ATC Venture Group has a beta of 4.47, meaning that its stock price is 347% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 3.42, meaning that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATC Venture Group and Commercial Vehicle Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Commercial Vehicle Group $901.24 million 0.31 $15.78 million $0.51 16.96

Commercial Vehicle Group has higher revenue and earnings than ATC Venture Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ATC Venture Group and Commercial Vehicle Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.08%. Given Commercial Vehicle Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Commercial Vehicle Group is more favorable than ATC Venture Group.

Summary

ATC Venture Group beats Commercial Vehicle Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATC Venture Group Company Profile

ATC Venture Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Simonsen Iron Works Inc., engages in the design, manufacture, and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cycle Country Accessories Corp. and changed its name to ATC Venture Group Inc. in January 2012. ATC Venture Group Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets. It also offers trim systems and components for the interior of cabs, including vinyl or cloth-covered appliquÃ©s, armrests, map pocket compartments, and sound-reducing insulations; instrument panels; headliners/wall panels; storage systems; floor covering systems; sleeper bunks; grab handles and armrests; privacy curtains; and plastics decorating and finishing products. In addition, this segment provides cab structures and sleeper boxes; mirrors, wipers, and controls; and electro-mechanical and cable assembly manufacturing services to customers, including box builds, complex rack and stack assemblies, and multi-cabinet control cabinets with power distribution and cabling. The Global Seating segment offers seats and seating systems, such as mechanical and air suspension, static, bus, and military seats, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks (MD/HD trucks); office seating products; and seats, parts, and components for the aftermarket. The company supplies its products and systems for the commercial vehicle market comprising the MD/HD truck market; medium-and heavy-construction vehicle market; and military, bus, agriculture, specialty transportation, mining, industrial equipment, and off-road recreational markets. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

