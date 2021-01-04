Analyzing CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CoreCivic and Extra Space Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic 0 0 2 0 3.00 Extra Space Storage 2 4 6 0 2.33

CoreCivic presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 205.34%. Extra Space Storage has a consensus price target of $115.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.74%. Given CoreCivic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Volatility and Risk

CoreCivic has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of CoreCivic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CoreCivic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCivic and Extra Space Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic 6.37% 10.03% 3.52% Extra Space Storage 34.54% 16.54% 5.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CoreCivic and Extra Space Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic $1.98 billion 0.40 $188.89 million $2.62 2.50 Extra Space Storage $1.31 billion 11.44 $419.97 million $4.88 23.74

Extra Space Storage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CoreCivic. CoreCivic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats CoreCivic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CoreCivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. We are a publicly traded real estate investment trust and the nation's largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. We also believe we are the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies. The Company has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

