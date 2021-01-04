MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of MicroVision from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.

MVIS stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. MicroVision has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $787.66 million, a PE ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 3.29.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MicroVision will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 972.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the second quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the third quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

