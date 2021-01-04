AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8,180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,153 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 28.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

