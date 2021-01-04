Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Melius upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.22.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.92. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 716.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 42,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 54,919 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

