Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROG shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $32,433.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.46, for a total value of $186,690.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,563. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rogers in the third quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rogers in the second quarter worth $57,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Rogers in the third quarter worth $77,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Rogers in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG opened at $155.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 1.73. Rogers has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $159.25.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $201.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

