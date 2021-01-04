ValuEngine Upgrades Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $108.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,260 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $81,760.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,409 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $60,538.17. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $178,225 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 14.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 37.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,195.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

