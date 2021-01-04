Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.
AIRC stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.
About Apartment Income REIT
