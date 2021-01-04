Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

AIRC stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

