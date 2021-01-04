Guggenheim Raises Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $205.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVRO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nevro from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.92.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $173.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Nevro has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $3,222,301.20. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,616. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Nevro by 205.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter valued at $570,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Nevro by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nevro in the third quarter valued at $20,539,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the third quarter valued at $3,239,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

