CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Truist

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of CUBE opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $35.77.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.11%.

In other CubeSmart news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

