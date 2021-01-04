ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $48.00 at Truist

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price increased by Truist from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142,130 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after buying an additional 2,066,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,093.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 944,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after buying an additional 864,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,371,838 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,645,000 after buying an additional 762,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

