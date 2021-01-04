BTIG Research Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $252.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $234.00 to $252.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Stryker from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $222.65.

SYK stock opened at $245.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $245.34.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

