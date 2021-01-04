Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Raised to $17.00 at Truist

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target upped by Truist from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brixmor Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.53.

BRX opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.86 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,261,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,751,000 after buying an additional 120,683 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 135,124 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

