Head-To-Head Comparison: Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) & Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Kodiak Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $8.09 million 421.69 -$174.68 million ($5.76) -4.65 Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$47.37 million ($1.25) -117.53

Kodiak Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vir Biotechnology. Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vir Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vir Biotechnology and Kodiak Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kodiak Sciences 0 4 3 0 2.43

Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.38%. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus price target of $131.86, indicating a potential downside of 10.25%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kodiak Sciences is more favorable than Vir Biotechnology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology -293.64% -81.12% -42.32% Kodiak Sciences N/A -32.32% -23.86%

Summary

Kodiak Sciences beats Vir Biotechnology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; a collaboration with WuXi Biologics; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidate include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases. The company's early research pipeline include KSI-601, a triplet inhibitor for dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

