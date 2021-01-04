BidaskClub Downgrades Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALDX. ValuEngine cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.39.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $266.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.89.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $76,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $92,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

