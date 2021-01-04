BidaskClub Downgrades CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CARG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.27.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $31.73 on Friday. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 5,830 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,715 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $67,929.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,084 shares of company stock worth $7,904,563 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 341.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 44.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,567.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

