Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BBSI. ValuEngine raised Barrett Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Barrett Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.75.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.18. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The company has a market capitalization of $521.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $275,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,522.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 23,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,944,000 after buying an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.