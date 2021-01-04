Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.60.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $317.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of -0.15.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $716,513 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

