Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

PUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Prudential alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential during the third quarter worth $376,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prudential by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,646,000 after buying an additional 61,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential by 56.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 859,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,096,000 after buying an additional 311,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $36.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.