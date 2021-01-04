OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

OCFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $25.58.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1,517.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 773.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

