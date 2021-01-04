BidaskClub Lowers SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SIBN has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.14.

SI-BONE stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $967.59 million, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.37.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. The business had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 8,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $211,731.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $88,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,732 shares of company stock worth $7,836,827 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 468.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

