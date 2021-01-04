BidaskClub Lowers Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,768,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,016,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,742,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,708,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,072 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

