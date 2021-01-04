Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SYNH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.07.

SYNH stock opened at $68.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.44.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,188,999.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $197,826,608.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,236,868 shares of company stock valued at $198,401,175. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 91.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

