Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSCO. ValuEngine downgraded Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.15.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply stock opened at $140.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.51 and its 200-day moving average is $140.53. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,206 shares of company stock worth $6,671,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.