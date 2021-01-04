Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.18.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING stock opened at $132.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.13. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Wingstop by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Wingstop by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.