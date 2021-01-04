2U’s (TWOU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) in a research note published on Thursday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded 2U from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 2U in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of TWOU opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.92. 2U has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.46.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.67 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in 2U by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 90,387 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 29,856 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

