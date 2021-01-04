easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESYJY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of easyJet from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations. In addition, the company develops building projects; and provides financing services.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.