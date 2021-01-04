Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Barclays

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €51.00 ($60.00) price target from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($46.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.34 ($55.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

